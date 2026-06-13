ETV Bharat / bharat

SC: Dismissal From Service Is The Harshest Penalty For An Employee, Must Be Imposed With Care

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that dismissal from service is the most severe punishment in service jurisprudence, carrying grave consequences not only for the employee but also for their dependents. The apex court stressed that the disciplinary authority must carefully weigh factors including the nature and gravity of the misconduct, length of service, past record, age, and whether the employer suffered financial loss before imposing such a penalty.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and N K Singh said that dismissal is ordinarily justified where the misconduct is so grave that the employee's continuance would be wholly incompatible with discipline, trust or institutional functioning.

The bench said cases involving corruption, illegal gratification, moral turpitude, misappropriation, acts causing substantial loss to the employer, or conduct showing complete unfitness for continued service stand on a different footing.

"However, where the misconduct does not involve corruption, moral turpitude, financial misappropriation or proved loss to the employer, and where there is long service without much blemish, the disciplinary authority must carefully examine whether any lesser punishment would meet the ends of justice," said the bench, in its June 11 judgment.

The bench noted that in the present case, the competent authority's order did not reflect consideration of the appellant’s long service, past record, age, dishonesty, or actual loss.

The apex court made these observations as it rescinded the 2017 order dismissing an employee of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd.

"Before imposing the penalty of dismissal from service, the disciplinary authority failed to consider the relevant factors bearing on punishment, including the nature and gravity of the misconduct, the Appellant’s long service, past record, age, absence of financial loss to the Respondent – Company, or dishonesty, and the possibility of imposing a lesser penalty," said the bench.

The bench said the misconduct found proved against the appellant relates to indiscipline, insubordination, and the consequent tampering with documents, and it is not minimising the importance of discipline in an office establishment.

"However, the material presently noticed does not show corruption, illegal gratification, moral turpitude, misappropriation of funds, proved pecuniary loss to the employer, public scandal, or conduct bringing the institution into public disrepute. The allegations substantially appear to arise out of internal office functioning and service-related conflict and did not play out in the public domain," said the bench.