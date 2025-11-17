ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Directs Uttarakhand Govt To Take Steps To Restore Corbett Tiger Reserve

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Uttarakhand government to undertake restoration measures to undo the damage, including felling of trees and illegal constructions, in the Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve.

Issuing a slew of directions, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai directed the chief wildlife warden to work in consultation with the apex court-appointed Central Empowered Committee to ensure demolition of all unauthorised structures within three months.

"The CEC shall supervise the ecological restoration plan developed by Uttarakhand," the bench directed. It directed the state government to undertake measures to compensate for the illegal tree felling. "If tourism has to be promoted, it has to be eco-tourism," the CJI said while pronouncing the judgment.