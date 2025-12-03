ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Directs UPSC On Change Of Scribe, Screen-Reader Software For Differently-Abled Candidates

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to incorporate in the notification for examinations a provision allowing eligible candidates to request a change of scribe till at least seven days prior to the test.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said the rights guaranteed to differently-abled people are not acts of benevolence, but expressions of the constitutional promise of equality, dignity and non-discrimination. The bench said the true measure of inclusivity in governance lies not merely in the formulation of progressive policies but in their faithful and effective implementation.

The apex court directed that the UPSC shall "ensure that in every notification for the examinations conducted by it, a clear provision is incorporated permitting candidates eligible for a scribe to request a change of the scribe up to at least seven days prior to the date of the examination".

The apex court also asked the UPSC to file within two months a comprehensive compliance affidavit delineating the proposed plan of action, timeline and modalities for the deployment and use of a screen-reader software for visually-impaired candidates in the exams conducted by the commission.