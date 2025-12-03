SC Directs UPSC On Change Of Scribe, Screen-Reader Software For Differently-Abled Candidates
The top court’s judgment came on a plea filed by Mission Accessibility, which is an organisation engaged in the advancement of rights of differently-abled people.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : December 3, 2025 at 8:31 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to incorporate in the notification for examinations a provision allowing eligible candidates to request a change of scribe till at least seven days prior to the test.
A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said the rights guaranteed to differently-abled people are not acts of benevolence, but expressions of the constitutional promise of equality, dignity and non-discrimination. The bench said the true measure of inclusivity in governance lies not merely in the formulation of progressive policies but in their faithful and effective implementation.
The apex court directed that the UPSC shall "ensure that in every notification for the examinations conducted by it, a clear provision is incorporated permitting candidates eligible for a scribe to request a change of the scribe up to at least seven days prior to the date of the examination".
The apex court also asked the UPSC to file within two months a comprehensive compliance affidavit delineating the proposed plan of action, timeline and modalities for the deployment and use of a screen-reader software for visually-impaired candidates in the exams conducted by the commission.
The apex court directed that the UPSC shall, in coordination with the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities and the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities, formulate uniform guidelines and protocols for the use of the screen-reader software and other assistive technologies to ensure standardisation, accessibility and security of the examination process.
The bench posted the matter to February 16 next year for receiving the UPSC's compliance affidavit. The apex court’s judgment came on a plea filed by Mission Accessibility, an organisation engaged in the advancement of rights of differently-abled people. The petitioner sought a modification in the timeline for scribe registration in the Civil Services Examination conducted by the UPSC.
The plea had also sought a direction to allow the use of laptops equipped with a screen-reader software, along with accessible digital question papers, for eligible candidates.
