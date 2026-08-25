ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Directs 'Rape Convict' Tarun Tejpal To Surrender Within Two Weeks

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal, convicted in a rape case, to surrender within two weeks.

The matter was heard by a single judge, Justice Alok Aradhe. The Goa government told the Supreme Court on Monday that former Tejpal should have surrendered before filing an appeal challenging his conviction before the top court. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal and Aman Lekhi represented Tejpal, and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta represented the Goa government.

Today, Justice Aradhe asked Sibal how much time his client needed to surrender. “Two weeks,” replied Sibal. “The appellant shall surrender within a period of two weeks,” said Justice Aradhe. The bench asked Tejpal to file a surrender certificate for the court to hear his appeal on merits.

On Monday, Sibal, representing Tejpal, submitted that an application seeking exemption from surrender be listed before the court on August 31.

Mehta, representing the Goa government, opposed the prayer and pointed out that Order XX Rule 3 of the Supreme Court Rules, 2013 is mandatory; consequently, the appeal cannot be listed before the court unless the appellant surrenders.

“In support of the aforesaid submission, reliance has been placed on a decision of this court. However, it is fairly submitted that the court has power to do away with the requirement of surrender”, noted the court’s order.