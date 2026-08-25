Supreme Court Directs 'Rape Convict' Tarun Tejpal To Surrender Within Two Weeks
Earlier this month, Tejpal had moved the SC against his conviction in a 2013 sexual assault case and challenging August 6 order of Bombay HC.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : August 25, 2026 at 2:14 PM IST|
Updated : August 25, 2026 at 2:22 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal, convicted in a rape case, to surrender within two weeks.
The matter was heard by a single judge, Justice Alok Aradhe. The Goa government told the Supreme Court on Monday that former Tejpal should have surrendered before filing an appeal challenging his conviction before the top court. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal and Aman Lekhi represented Tejpal, and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta represented the Goa government.
Today, Justice Aradhe asked Sibal how much time his client needed to surrender. “Two weeks,” replied Sibal. “The appellant shall surrender within a period of two weeks,” said Justice Aradhe. The bench asked Tejpal to file a surrender certificate for the court to hear his appeal on merits.
On Monday, Sibal, representing Tejpal, submitted that an application seeking exemption from surrender be listed before the court on August 31.
Mehta, representing the Goa government, opposed the prayer and pointed out that Order XX Rule 3 of the Supreme Court Rules, 2013 is mandatory; consequently, the appeal cannot be listed before the court unless the appellant surrenders.
“In support of the aforesaid submission, reliance has been placed on a decision of this court. However, it is fairly submitted that the court has power to do away with the requirement of surrender”, noted the court’s order.
The order noted that a two-judge bench of this court, while considering Order XXI Rule 13-A of Supreme Court Rules, 1966 (since repealed) which is in pari materia with Order XX Rule 3 of the Supreme Court Rules, 2013 has held the same to be mandatory.
“Therefore, until and unless suitable orders are passed on the application seeking exemption from surrender, the appeal cannot be listed before the Court. Therefore, the prayer made to list the matter before the Court without considering the application seeking exemption from surrender, cannot be accepted”, noted the court’s order.
“Sibal has not addressed this court on the merits of the application seeking exemption from surrender. With a view to afford him an opportunity to address the court on the aforesaid I.A., list the same for consideration on 25.08.2026”, said the court’s order.
Earlier this month, Tejpal moved the Supreme Court against his conviction in a 2013 sexual assault case. The appeal challenges the August 6 order of the Bombay High Court. Earlier, the Goa government moved the top court seeking an enhanced sentence for the former Tehelka editor, contending that the case warrants life imprisonment. On August 6, justices Neela Gokhale and Amit Jamsandekar of the HC's Goa bench initially said Tejpal must surrender within two weeks, but following a request from his lawyers, the court extended the time to four weeks.
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