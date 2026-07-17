ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Directs States, UTs To Ensure Availability Of Washrooms In All Courts

The apex court directed the states and UTs to file affidavits within six weeks on the issue.

SC Directs States, UTs To Ensure Availability Of Washrooms In All Courts
File photo of Supreme Court (AFP)
author img

By PTI

Published : July 17, 2026 at 8:34 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: Noting the lack of basic facilities in district courts across the country, the Supreme Court on Friday asked all states and Union Territories to take steps to ensure the availability of washrooms in all courts.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana stated that access to a washroom is a basic human right, and lack of funds cannot be an excuse. The top court directed the states and UTs to file affidavits within six weeks on the issue.

"Please see the shabby condition of working for women lawyers. All Advocate Generals must obtain a factual position at the ground level and take steps. Saying that there is no fund, etc, is not enough as it goes against basic human rights. Impose an extra excise tax on liquor or cigarettes, and we will uphold it," the bench observed orally.

The top court was hearing a plea highlighting the absence of ladies' bar rooms and other essential facilities in courts across the country.

Read More

  1. SC Rejects Plea Against Recounting Of Votes By Karnataka Legislative Council Deputy Chairman
  2. ‘We Will Stand For Our 2024 Judgment’: SC Sends Contempt Pleas Alleging Violation Of Bulldozer Judgment To HCs

TAGGED:

SUPREME COURT
SC DIRECTION TO STATES UTS
AVAILABILITY OF WASHROOMS IN COURT
LACK OF FACILITIES IN COURT
WASHROOM AVAILABILITY IN COURT

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.