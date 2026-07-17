ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Directs States, UTs To Ensure Availability Of Washrooms In All Courts

New Delhi: Noting the lack of basic facilities in district courts across the country, the Supreme Court on Friday asked all states and Union Territories to take steps to ensure the availability of washrooms in all courts.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana stated that access to a washroom is a basic human right, and lack of funds cannot be an excuse. The top court directed the states and UTs to file affidavits within six weeks on the issue.

"Please see the shabby condition of working for women lawyers. All Advocate Generals must obtain a factual position at the ground level and take steps. Saying that there is no fund, etc, is not enough as it goes against basic human rights. Impose an extra excise tax on liquor or cigarettes, and we will uphold it," the bench observed orally.