ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Directs Odisha To Provide Full Social Security To Visually Impaired Man And His Mother

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Odisha government to immediately extend all eligible social security benefits and basic amenities to Japa Bhue, a visually impaired man, and his 80‑year‑old mother, Radhika Bhue, as it expressed concern over their “dignified sustenance." The mother-son duo were reported to be living in extreme poverty.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice V Mohana heard a suo motu case registered on the issue titled “In Re: Ensuring Basic Human Dignity and Social Security for Differently Abled Citizens Living in Extreme Poverty and other Ancillary Issues."

The case originated from media reports highlighting the plight of Japa Bhue, a resident of Bagadia village in Odisha’s Subarnapur district, and his elderly mother. The reports indicated that they were struggling in a dilapidated house despite being eligible for multiple welfare benefits.

The apex court directed Aravind Patnaik, Member Secretary of the Odisha State Legal Services Authority (OSLSA), to personally interact with the family.

The bench was apprised by the Odisha government that Radhika Bhue was receiving a monthly pension of Rs 3,500, while Japa Bhue was getting Rs 3,500 as disability pension. They were also receiving free rice under a government scheme. The bench also sought information on whether an old-age pension has been granted to Radhika Bhue, the quantum of payment, and the release of arrears.

The apex court expressed concern over the dignified sustenance of the duo, while issuing directions in the matter. The apex court sought detailed compliance reports on the welfare measures provided to them.

“We are, however, concerned about the sustenance and the dignified life of Japa Bhue and his mother... The state of Odisha and its authorities are directed to ensure that all basic amenities are made available to Srimati Radhika Bhue and her son Japa Bhue till further orders,” said the bench.