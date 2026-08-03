ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Directs MEA To Trace Indian Seafarer Missing After Black Sea Drone Attack

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Ministry of External Affairs to use its diplomatic channel and trace a seafarer missing after his cargo ship was struck by drones on July 25 in the Black Sea.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to seek instruction from the Indian Embassy in Ukraine and the Embassy of India, Bucharest, Romania and enquire about the whereabouts of Deepak Kumar Gupta, who was onboard the cargo ship MV AGN Ragnar. The matter is listed for hearing on Friday.

The top court was hearing a plea by Sandeep Kumar Gupta, elder brother of the missing seafarer, seeking directions to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to coordinate with Indian embassies in Ukraine and Romania to undertake search and rescue operations. The plea was filed by Gupta after his family’s persistent requests to the Union of India and Indian embassies in the two countries went unheard.