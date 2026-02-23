SC Directs Lucknow Election Officer To Examine Exclusion Of 91 Displaced Residents From Voter List
The petitioners sought a direction to submit their enumeration forms to booth-level officers (BLOs) to ensure their right to vote is preserved.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : February 23, 2026 at 3:44 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Lucknow district election officer to examine and address the grievances of 91 Akbar Nagar residents who claim they were excluded from the Uttar Pradesh electoral rolls following the demolition of their homes in September 2023.
The petitioners sought a direction to submit their enumeration forms to booth-level officers (BLOs) to ensure their right to vote is preserved despite their lack of a permanent address following the September 2023 demolition drive.
Today, the matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The petitioners were represented by senior advocate M R Shamshad.
Initially, the bench indicated that it could not look into the matter regarding the disputed facts connected to the petitioners' dwelling in a writ petition.
However, the bench took note of the petition filed by one Sana Parveen and 90 others and asked the Lucknow district election officer to examine their grievances and take remedial measures.
Shamshad contended that the residents were part of a special list during the 2025 revision process. The counsel urged the apex court that his clients should not be disenfranchised due to their displacement.
However, the bench expressed its inclination to allow local authorities to handle the factual verification. “We are on the question of factual enquiry. The high court can look into this,” observed the bench.
The bench asked the Lucknow district election officer to ascertain the facts regarding the petitioners’ previous inclusion in the voter lists and their current status.
“The petitioners claim they are residents of Akbar Nagar, Lucknow… It is claimed that in the UP SIR, the names of petitioners are excluded on the account that after the demolition drive, they do not have any identifiable address,” the court noted in the order.
The bench also granted liberty to the petitioners to move before the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court if they fail to get relief from the district election officer.
The petitioners claimed they were long-term residents of Akbar Nagar whose names had appeared in the voter lists as far back as 2002, with younger residents appearing in subsequent lists.
However, after the demolition of “unauthorised” constructions in the area—a move previously upheld by the courts—they found themselves excluded from the UP SIR process.
The petitioners’ claim that they currently lack “identifiable addresses” due to the state’s demolition and subsequent rehabilitation process, and pointed out that it is the primary reason for their exclusion.