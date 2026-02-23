ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Directs Lucknow Election Officer To Examine Exclusion Of 91 Displaced Residents From Voter List

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. ( File Photo/Getty Images )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Lucknow district election officer to examine and address the grievances of 91 Akbar Nagar residents who claim they were excluded from the Uttar Pradesh electoral rolls following the demolition of their homes in September 2023.

The petitioners sought a direction to submit their enumeration forms to booth-level officers (BLOs) to ensure their right to vote is preserved despite their lack of a permanent address following the September 2023 demolition drive.

Today, the matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The petitioners were represented by senior advocate M R Shamshad.

Initially, the bench indicated that it could not look into the matter regarding the disputed facts connected to the petitioners' dwelling in a writ petition.

However, the bench took note of the petition filed by one Sana Parveen and 90 others and asked the Lucknow district election officer to examine their grievances and take remedial measures.

Shamshad contended that the residents were part of a special list during the 2025 revision process. The counsel urged the apex court that his clients should not be disenfranchised due to their displacement.

However, the bench expressed its inclination to allow local authorities to handle the factual verification. “We are on the question of factual enquiry. The high court can look into this,” observed the bench.