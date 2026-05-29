ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Directs High Courts To Pronounce Judgment Within 3 Months Of Reserving Order

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday directed high courts to pronounce judgments within three months from the date of reserving the order. A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Baghchi observed that delay causes irreparable loss to litigants and stressed that faster decisions are required in cases of personal liberty.

The bench said that in a matter where the judgment is reserved, the high court shall endeavour to pronounce the reasoned judgment within three months from the date of reserving judgment. The bench said orders in bail applications should be pronounced the same day, and if reserved, they must be pronounced and uploaded the next day.

Issuing a slew of directions, the top court said that the order of bail or sentence suspension should be communicated to the jail authorities as soon as it is pronounced. The bench said the undertrial/convict should be released preferably the same day or at most the next day.

The apex court said if judgment in a criminal appeal or death reference is reserved and the appellant is in custody, clarification can be sought by the bench from the parties within 7 days of reserving the judgment. The bench said in other cases, clarification should not be sought beyond one month of the date of reserving.