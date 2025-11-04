'Trace Whereabouts Of Ravi Uppal, Co-Founder of Mahadev Online Book (MOB) App’: SC To ED
The Supreme Court observed that the absence of Mahadev app co-founder Ravi Uppal is obstructing the investigation and urged the ED to trace his whereabouts.
Published : November 4, 2025 at 8:40 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to trace the whereabouts of Ravi Uppal, who is the co-founder of the Mahadev Online Book (MOB) app.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and Satish Chandra. The bench was hearing Uppal’s plea against an order passed by the Chhattisgarh High Court in March this year. The high court had refused to quash a non-bailable warrant issued by a special court, Raipur, in September last year. Uppal and his associate are allegedly accused of establishing the illegal betting syndicate in 2018.
The top court observed that "kingpins" like the petitioner treat courts and investigating agencies as “mere instruments” to play with. The bench observed that it would consider the petitioner's bail application at an appropriate stage, but he has to participate in the process. ED’s counsel informed the bench that Uppal might have fled to the British Virgin Islands, which has no extradition treaty with India.
Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the ED, submitted before the bench that Uppal is not traceable now, and it seems that he had apparently fled from Dubai, from where he could have been extradited, to a location from where he could not be extradited. The bench orally observed that it seems that he would not come back and told Uppal's counsel to ask him to face the court proceedings.
The counsel said the petitioner would be informed regarding the observations made by the bench, and instructions would be sought. The bench observed that Uppal's absence is a hurdle in the ongoing probe, and something has to be done about it.
Raju assured the top court that the central agency would make all efforts to trace Uppal. After hearing submissions, the bench scheduled the matter for further hearing after a week. It has been alleged that the MOB app operates as an umbrella syndicate facilitating illegal online betting through multiple platforms. It has also been alleged that the app enables betting websites to enrol new users, create user IDs, and launder large sums of money through a complex network of benami bank accounts.
The High Court declined to interfere with the trial court's order, observing that the probe revealed his possession of proceeds of crime. In May this year, the apex court issued notice on his plea.
