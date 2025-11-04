ETV Bharat / bharat

'Trace Whereabouts Of Ravi Uppal, Co-Founder of Mahadev Online Book (MOB) App’: SC To ED

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to trace the whereabouts of Ravi Uppal, who is the co-founder of the Mahadev Online Book (MOB) app.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and Satish Chandra. The bench was hearing Uppal’s plea against an order passed by the Chhattisgarh High Court in March this year. The high court had refused to quash a non-bailable warrant issued by a special court, Raipur, in September last year. Uppal and his associate are allegedly accused of establishing the illegal betting syndicate in 2018.

The top court observed that "kingpins" like the petitioner treat courts and investigating agencies as “mere instruments” to play with. The bench observed that it would consider the petitioner's bail application at an appropriate stage, but he has to participate in the process. ED’s counsel informed the bench that Uppal might have fled to the British Virgin Islands, which has no extradition treaty with India.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the ED, submitted before the bench that Uppal is not traceable now, and it seems that he had apparently fled from Dubai, from where he could have been extradited, to a location from where he could not be extradited. The bench orally observed that it seems that he would not come back and told Uppal's counsel to ask him to face the court proceedings.