ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Directs Assam Not To Appoint Teachers In Schools, Colleges Under Provincialisation Scheme

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Assam government and its education departments not to appoint or absorb teachers in schools and colleges under the provincialisation scheme in the state.

Under the statutory scheme for provincialisation of teachers and employees of venture educational institutions, the state government takes over the liabilities for payment of fixed salaries and gratuity, pension, and leave encashment as admissible under the existing rules meant for state government servants.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana took note of the submissions of senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, appearing for PIL petitioners Rajesh Chauhan and Madhab Mukunda Pujari.

The PIL challenged the provincialisation framework on the grounds that it allegedly permits entry into substantive government service without a fair, transparent and competitive recruitment process.

The top court issued notices to the Centre and the Assam government and the commissioner and secretary concerned, and the Directors of Elementary Education, Secondary Education and Higher Education on the petition challenging the constitutional validity of the statutory scheme for provincialisation of teachers and employees of venture educational institutions in the state.

The petition challenged the provincialisation framework on the grounds that it allegedly permits entry into substantive government service without a fair, transparent and competitive recruitment process.

The petitioners have contended that such a mechanism is unconstitutional and violative of Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution, which guarantee equality before law and equality of opportunity in matters of public employment.

As an interim measure, the top court directed that no teachers shall be appointed or absorbed in schools and colleges under the applicable statutory framework, including the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, the National Council for Teacher Education Act, 1993, and the University Grants Commission Act, 1956, pending further consideration of the matter.