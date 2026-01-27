ETV Bharat / bharat

SC: Development And Environment Have To Go Hand In Hand

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday observed that development and the protection of the environment have to go hand in hand.

A plea filed by one Firdos Cambatta came up for hearing before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising justices R Mahadevan and Joymalya Bagchi.

The petitioner, a resident of Ahmedabad's Hansol village, moved the apex court in connection with large-scale tree felling. Concluding the hearing in the matter, the CJI said development and environment have to go hand in hand.

The bench said the subject land does not fall under the definition of forest land, and it is satisfied that the expert committee, in its conclusive remarks, has effectively addressed the cause flagged by the appellant in his representation to the National Green Tribunal (NGT). The bench declined to interfere with the tree felling after observing that the trees cut were wild growth and not much effort would be required for their regrowth.

The bench said that what is required to be done by the appellant or some other genuine environmentalist is to ensure that the double trees, which are being cut to develop the helipad, are planted on a suitable piece of land. The bench added that for this purpose, the appellant can move an application before the NGT, which may in turn constitute a committee of experts, particularly from the forest department, to select the varieties of the trees, identify the land, and see whether the condition of the land is suitable for such plantation.