‘We Are One Country’, SC Deplores Targeting Of People For Their Cultural, Racial Differences
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Sanjay Kumar and Alok Aradhe.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 11, 2025 at 5:27 PM IST
New Delhi: A two-judge bench of the Supreme Court on Tuesday observed that it was pained that people in the country were targeted because of cultural and racial differences, and said, “We are one country”.
The bench expressed its discontent over a recent incident in the national capital where two students from Kerala were allegedly assaulted by police and locals near the Red Fort, "coerced" to speak Hindi and ridiculed for wearing a traditional attire of the state.
The bench said it was painful that people in this country were targeted because of cultural and racial differences. It was alleged that the two first-year students of Delhi University's Zakir Husain Delhi College were assaulted, "coerced" to speak Hindi and ridiculed for wearing a 'lungi'.
During the hearing, additional solicitor general KM Nataraj, representing the Centre, contended that a monitoring committee has already been set up and nothing remains in the petition.
A counsel, representing the petitioner, opposed this submission. The counsel argued that the incidents of racial discrimination and exclusion of northeast people continue to occur.
The bench said, "We read in the newspaper recently that a man from Kerala was ridiculed for wearing a lungi in Delhi. This is unacceptable in a country where people live in harmony. You should be more bothered about it. We are one country."
The bench was informed by the petitioner's lawyer that the monitoring committee, which is expected to meet quarterly, has met only 14 times in 9 years.
The bench now asked the petitioner to file a response to the status report filed by the Centre.
The apex court was hearing a plea filed in 2015 in the wake of a series of attacks on people from the northeast, including the death of a student from Arunachal Pradesh, Nido Tania, in Delhi.
The court had directed the Centre to form a committee in the matter and had said the panel would be given powers for ensuring strict action in incidents of racial discrimination, racial atrocities and racial violence, and suggested measures to curb such hate and racial crimes.