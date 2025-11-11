ETV Bharat / bharat

‘We Are One Country’, SC Deplores Targeting Of People For Their Cultural, Racial Differences

New Delhi: A two-judge bench of the Supreme Court on Tuesday observed that it was pained that people in the country were targeted because of cultural and racial differences, and said, “We are one country”.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Sanjay Kumar and Alok Aradhe.

The bench expressed its discontent over a recent incident in the national capital where two students from Kerala were allegedly assaulted by police and locals near the Red Fort, "coerced" to speak Hindi and ridiculed for wearing a traditional attire of the state.

The bench said it was painful that people in this country were targeted because of cultural and racial differences. It was alleged that the two first-year students of Delhi University's Zakir Husain Delhi College were assaulted, "coerced" to speak Hindi and ridiculed for wearing a 'lungi'.

During the hearing, additional solicitor general KM Nataraj, representing the Centre, contended that a monitoring committee has already been set up and nothing remains in the petition.

A counsel, representing the petitioner, opposed this submission. The counsel argued that the incidents of racial discrimination and exclusion of northeast people continue to occur.