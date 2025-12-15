ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Deplores 'Special Pujas' For Affluent Disrupting Resting Time of Deity

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday expressed its discontent over the practice of allowing people to do 'special pujas' in temples after paying money, disrupting the "resting time" of deity.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi sought a response from authorities on a plea against the changes in 'darshan' timings and temple practices at the famous Bankey Bihari Ji Temple at Vrindavan.

The bench took note of the submissions of senior advocate Shyam Divan and lawyer Tanvi Dubey challenging the change in 'darshan' timing of the deity at Bankey Bihari Ji Temple and also stopping of certain essential religious practices, including Dehri Pooja there.

Divan contended that these darshan timings are part of tradition and rituals, and the timings during which the temple is open to the public are a part of a long tradition. He pressed that historically strict timings had been followed.

It was contended before the bench that a change in temple timings has led to a change in the internal temple rituals, including the timings when the deity wakes up in the morning and sleeps at night.

"What they do is, after closing the temple at 12 noon, they do not allow the deity to rest even for a second, and they exploit the deity like anything. The so-called affluent people, those who can afford to pay hefty amounts, are allowed to do special pujas," the CJI observed orally.

"It is a very important period of rest for the deity. This is important. The court is raising an extremely important point. The timings are sacrosanct and should be maintained," the counsel contended. "This is the time when they indulge in all kinds of these practices that they invite people who can pay, and special pujas are done," the CJI said.