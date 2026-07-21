ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Deletes HC Direction On Supervision Of Kerala Waqf Board By Govt Official

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday deleted a direction passed by the Kerala High Court that the state waqf board shall function under the supervision of the government's joint secretary/additional secretary. The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi.

“In view of the opening line of Para 6 (of the High Court order), whereunder the board has been directed not to take any policy decision or incur any capital expenditure without express leave of the court, we are satisfied that there is no necessity for the retention of the last line of para 6…Consequently, the further direction issued by the High Court to the effect that the board shall, for the time being, function under the supervision of the joint secretary/ additional secretary of the state government, dealing with waqf matters….is hereby deleted," said the bench, in its order.

“Being a member of the waqf board will continue to function in that capacity," added the bench. The bench noted that the matter is coming up for hearing before the High Court tomorrow and asked the High Court to decide it expeditiously after giving a fair opportunity to the parties to file their claims and counterclaims. The bench clarified that it has not expressed an opinion on the merits of the matter.

The bench passed the order on the board's plea challenging the Kerala High Court's order restraining it from taking major policy decisions due to the absence of 2 non-Muslim members.

During the hearing, a senior counsel submitted that the high court's order was interim in nature and did not require interference by the apex court at this stage. A counsel representing the Waqf Board said that the ad-interim order was passed behind his client's back.