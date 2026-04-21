SC: Delay In Moving Juveniles To Observation Homes Violates Right To Life
The apex court made these observations while dealing with a plea by a juvenile delinquent in a twin murder case.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : April 21, 2026 at 7:05 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that any delay in transferring a declared juvenile from a regular jail to an observation home not only defeats the statute's purpose but amounts to a grave violation of the juvenile's right to life. The top court urged all concerned authorities and stakeholders to institutionalise robust safeguards to ensure such lapses do not recur.
A bench comprising Justices J K Maheshwari and Atul S Chandurkar said: "We would like to observe that cases like the present one reflect a serious and systemic lack of coordination and sensitivity amongst all the stakeholders entrusted with the administration of the juvenile justice framework".
The bench, in an April 6 judgment uploaded recently, said the statutory mandate of the Juvenile Justice Act (JJ Act) is not merely procedural but also advances the guarantee under Article 21 of the Constitution of India, as expressed in its clause of object and reasons.
The bench said that the prompt and humane treatment of CCL (child in conflict in law) is required to meet the objectives of the JJ Act.
"As such, any lapse in ensuring immediate transfer of a declared juvenile to an observation home from regular jail not only defeats the object of the legislation but also results in a serious infraction of the Juvenile's right to life. Therefore, we impress upon all the concerned authorities and the stakeholders to institutionalise robust mechanisms so that such instances do not recur in future," said the bench.
The bench said it sincerely hopes that the concerned judge of the high court as well as the judicial officers presiding the JJB will exercise extreme care in future while dealing with matters of juveniles.
The bench said only in a situation where the CCL's conduct is such that it would not be in his interest or that of other children, could the JJB consider sending him to other place of safety.
"Further, where, upon preliminary assessment under Section 15, it is found that the child ought to be tried as an adult, the matter is to be transferred to the Children's Court in accordance with Section 18(3). In absence thereof, the ordinary statutory framework applicable to juveniles must prevail.
"In a case where the JJB has declined to declare the child as a juvenile, and the matter thereafter comes before the children's court under Section 18 read with Section 19 of the JJ Act, the said court is first required to determine on its own whether the child should be tried as an adult," said the top court
The apex court made these observations while dealing with a plea by a juvenile delinquent in a twin murder case. The apex court ordered the release of the appellant on bail.
The apex court criticised his incarceration in a normal jail despite that he was between 16 and 18 years of age and had been declared a juvenile, albeit, in connection with a heinous offence.
The bench deprecated the fact that despite being declared a juvenile, the appellant had remained lodged in a regular jail for more than two and a half years. The state government agreed to pay Rs five lakh as compensation to the appellant.
The bench found the high court's observations regarding the offence as wholly unwarranted for denying the appellant bail. The apex court also sought a report from the Allahabad High Court's registrar general, who furnished a stand operating procedure in such cases.
"The chief justices of all the high courts may examine the same and, if no such mechanism has already been implemented in their respective jurisdictions, take suitable measures to ensure effective implementation of the statutory mandate under the JJ Act, particularly with regard to prompt communication of orders declaring a person as juvenile and immediate transfer of juveniles lodged in regular jail to observation homes upon such declaration," said the bench.
"Being cognizant of the fact that the implementation of such SOPs ultimately rests with the concerned State Governments, it is also directed that a copy of this order along with the SOP be also transmitted to the Chief Secretaries of all the States and Union Territories of India for appropriate action," added the bench.
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