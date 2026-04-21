ETV Bharat / bharat

SC: Delay In Moving Juveniles To Observation Homes Violates Right To Life

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that any delay in transferring a declared juvenile from a regular jail to an observation home not only defeats the statute's purpose but amounts to a grave violation of the juvenile's right to life. The top court urged all concerned authorities and stakeholders to institutionalise robust safeguards to ensure such lapses do not recur.

A bench comprising Justices J K Maheshwari and Atul S Chandurkar said: "We would like to observe that cases like the present one reflect a serious and systemic lack of coordination and sensitivity amongst all the stakeholders entrusted with the administration of the juvenile justice framework".

The bench, in an April 6 judgment uploaded recently, said the statutory mandate of the Juvenile Justice Act (JJ Act) is not merely procedural but also advances the guarantee under Article 21 of the Constitution of India, as expressed in its clause of object and reasons.

The bench said that the prompt and humane treatment of CCL (child in conflict in law) is required to meet the objectives of the JJ Act.

"As such, any lapse in ensuring immediate transfer of a declared juvenile to an observation home from regular jail not only defeats the object of the legislation but also results in a serious infraction of the Juvenile's right to life. Therefore, we impress upon all the concerned authorities and the stakeholders to institutionalise robust mechanisms so that such instances do not recur in future," said the bench.

The bench said it sincerely hopes that the concerned judge of the high court as well as the judicial officers presiding the JJB will exercise extreme care in future while dealing with matters of juveniles.

The bench said only in a situation where the CCL's conduct is such that it would not be in his interest or that of other children, could the JJB consider sending him to other place of safety.

"Further, where, upon preliminary assessment under Section 15, it is found that the child ought to be tried as an adult, the matter is to be transferred to the Children's Court in accordance with Section 18(3). In absence thereof, the ordinary statutory framework applicable to juveniles must prevail.