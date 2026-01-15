ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Defers Hearing On Plea Of Chhattisgarh Against Grant Of Bail To Son Of Ex-CM In Liquor Scam Cases

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday deferred the hearing on an appeal of Chhattisgarh government challenging the grant of bail to Chaitanya Baghel, son of former chief minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel, in the alleged liquor scam cases.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vijay Bishnoi adjourned the hearing after taking note of submissions of senior advocates Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for the state government, and Mukul Rohatgi, representing Baghel.

Jethmalani alleged Baghel was one of the prime accused and masterminds in the sensational case. Rohatgi said the high court delivered a well-considered judgement in the case in which the probe has been ongoing for the last two years. On January 2, the Chhattisgarh High Court granted bail to Chaitanya Baghel in two cases linked to the alleged liquor scam in the state.

The single bench of Justice Arvind Kumar Verma allowed Chaitanya's bail pleas in a case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and another by the Chhattisgarh Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB)/Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

In its order on the bail application in the ED's case, the high court noted that the applicant's alleged role was "significantly lesser" than that of several senior accused who have already been granted bail.

It said the alleged kingpins and principal beneficiaries Anwar Dhebar, Anil Tuteja, Arvind Singh, Arunpati Tripathi and Trilok Singh Dhillon have already been enlarged on bail by the Supreme Court, and denying bail to the applicant would violate the well-established principle of parity.