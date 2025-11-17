ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Defers Hearing By Six Weeks On Sahara Firm's Plea Seeking Nod To Sell Properties To Adani

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday deferred by six weeks hearing on Sahara firm's plea seeking its nod to sell properties to the Adani Group as it asked the Centre to also file its response to the note submitted by amicus curiae on the issue.

A bench of Chief Justice BR Gavai and Justices Surya Kant and MM Sundresh impleaded the Ministry of Cooperation in the matter after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said a lot of cooperative societies were formed by the Sahara Group, which may be affected.

Senior advocate Shekhar Naphade, who is an amicus curiae in the matter, submitted a note to the court, saying he has received a lot of objections with regard to the properties sought to be sold by the Sahara group and in particular he has filed objections with regard to 34 properties.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the Sahara Group, said he would like to file a response to the note submitted by the amicus and emphasised that a lot of properties were sold or leased out based on forged documents.