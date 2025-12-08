ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Declines Urgent Intervention In IndiGo Flight Fiasco, Says 'Timely Action Appears To Have Been Taken'

Passengers look for their missing luggage at Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal- 1 amid IndiGo flight cancellations, leads to logistical chaos and stranded passenger luggage across the country, in New Delhi on Sunday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to urgently list for hearing a plea seeking suo motu cognisance of the large-scale cancellation of IndiGo flights across the country.

The petitioner urged the apex court to constitute a special bench to hear this matter on an immediate basis, against the backdrop of the crisis. The matter was mentioned by counsel before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.

The counsel contended that a lot of passengers were suffering at the airports, due to flight cancellations, and without giving any intimation the airline cancelled the flights. The counsel pressed that it is a very serious matter and urged the bench to list it urgently.

Acknowledging that it was a serious matter, the CJI said: "We understand that. People were stranded at the airport and had difficulty. Maybe some people who have urgent work, maybe some people who need care for health issues”.

He, however, said that the government has taken timely cognisance. "But government of India has taken cognisance. Timely action appears to have been taken…let us see what happens after some time. No urgency," said the CJI, not agreeing to list the matter urgently.

The plea, filed by advocate Narendra Mishra, said it is imperative that the apex court ensures a mechanism for full and equitable compensation to the affected passengers for the travel cost, consequential losses (lost business, missed appointments, etc.), and the severe mental and physical agony endured.

The plea said the petitioner is challenging the cancellation of over 1,000 flights across the country, subjecting lakhs of passengers to extreme distress, suffering, and a humanitarian crisis at major airports.