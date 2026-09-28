ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Declines Urgent Hearing On West Bengal SIR Pleas Ahead Of Oct 6 Bypolls

File photo of Supreme Court ( ETV Bharat )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to advance the hearing of pleas concerning the pendency of appeals arising from the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal. Bypolls in Rejinagar and Nandigram assembly constituencies in the state will be held on October 6.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said the matter would be taken up on October 5. The matter was mentioned for urgent hearing after it was stated that the case, earlier expected to be heard on September 29, was now tentatively listed for October 5. Seeking an earlier hearing, the lawyer said more than 18,000 appeals against the exclusion of names from the electoral rolls were still pending before appellate tribunals constituted pursuant to the Supreme Court's directions.