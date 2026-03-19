ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Declines To Nix Bail Of Accused In Baba Siddique Murder Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to interfere with the bail granted to Akashdeep Karaj Singh, one of the accused in the murder of former Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique.

A bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan declined to entertain a plea filed by Shehzeen Ziauddin Siddique, the widow of the deceased leader, challenging the relief granted to Singh. Singh was arrested in November 2024 from a border village in Punjab after his earlier bail plea was rejected by a sessions court in July 2025.

The bench observed that the high court had applied its mind extensively while granting bail on February 9, 2026. The bench observed that the against the backdrop of the high court's detailed findings, the appeal did not appear to have a strong footing.