SC Declines To Nix Bail Of Accused In Baba Siddique Murder Case
Akashdeep Karaj Singh was arrested in November 2024 from a border village in Punjab after his earlier bail plea was rejected by a sessions court.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : March 19, 2026 at 8:15 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to interfere with the bail granted to Akashdeep Karaj Singh, one of the accused in the murder of former Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique.
A bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan declined to entertain a plea filed by Shehzeen Ziauddin Siddique, the widow of the deceased leader, challenging the relief granted to Singh. Singh was arrested in November 2024 from a border village in Punjab after his earlier bail plea was rejected by a sessions court in July 2025.
The bench observed that the high court had applied its mind extensively while granting bail on February 9, 2026. The bench observed that the against the backdrop of the high court's detailed findings, the appeal did not appear to have a strong footing.
The bench orally told the petitioner's counsel that it was a well-reasoned judgment by the judge. "You cannot paint everyone with the same brush. There is nothing to connect this person with the crime in question," the bench orally observed.
Petitioner’s counsel tried to link Singh to the Bishnoi gang, which the prosecution claims was behind the killing. However, the bench was not convinced by this contention. Maharashtra government counsel informed the bench that the state was also in the process of challenging the bail order.
After hearing submissions, the bench declined to entertain the plea filed by Shehzeen. The Bombay High Court granted bail to Singh, making him the first accused to secure relief in the case relating to the killing of Siddique. The deceased, a three-time MLA, was shot dead on October 12, 2024, outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Mumbai’s Bandra (East) area.
Read More