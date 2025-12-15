SC Declines To Hear Plea On Cancellation Of IndiGo Flights, Asks Petitioner To Move HC
The top court observed that as a constitutional court, the High Court is very much competent to address the issue.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : December 15, 2025 at 1:27 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea in connection with the IndiGo flight cancellation fiasco, and asked the petitioner to move before the Delhi High Court, which is already hearing a similar matter.
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi was hearing a plea filed by Advocate Narendra Mishra. The bench gave liberty to the petitioner to join the proceedings in the Delhi High Court and asked the High Court to permit him to intervene in the ongoing proceedings.
Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi informed the bench regarding the pending matter in the Delhi High Court. The bench was informed that the Director General of Civil Aviation has constituted a committee to look into the matter.
The CJI asked the petitioner to move before the High Court. "Now the Delhi High Court is seized of the matter. The moment we entertain a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), the High Court will stop hearing. If you think that the High Court is not up to your standard and that you will appear only in the Supreme Court, then it is a different matter…", observed the bench.
The bench observed that as a constitutional court, the High Court is very much competent to address the issue. The bench said the petitioner can approach the apex court if there are further grievances after the order of the High Court. "We appreciate your concern, but instead of two parallel proceedings….go to the High Court….”, said the bench.
The plea said it is imperative that the apex court ensures a mechanism for full and equitable compensation to the affected passengers for the travel cost, consequential losses (lost business, missed appointments, etc.), and the severe mental and physical agony endured. The plea said the petitioner is challenging the cancellation of over 1,000 flights across the country, subjecting lakhs of passengers to extreme distress, suffering, and a humanitarian crisis at major airports.
The plea sought suo motu cognizance regarding an unprecedented, large-scale, and ongoing operational collapse of India's largest air carrier, IndiGo, which has resulted in the cancellation of over 1,000 flights.
"The situation, which has been unfolding over several days, has transcended a mere contractual dispute between the airline and its customers; it has become a matter of grave public injury and a clear violation of the Fundamental Right to Life and Liberty (Article 21) of the citizens of India", said the plea.
