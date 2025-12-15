ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Declines To Hear Plea On Cancellation Of IndiGo Flights, Asks Petitioner To Move HC

An IndiGo aircraft stands as some flights face delays due to the IndiGo operational crisis, at Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi, Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea in connection with the IndiGo flight cancellation fiasco, and asked the petitioner to move before the Delhi High Court, which is already hearing a similar matter.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi was hearing a plea filed by Advocate Narendra Mishra. The bench gave liberty to the petitioner to join the proceedings in the Delhi High Court and asked the High Court to permit him to intervene in the ongoing proceedings.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi informed the bench regarding the pending matter in the Delhi High Court. The bench was informed that the Director General of Civil Aviation has constituted a committee to look into the matter.

The CJI asked the petitioner to move before the High Court. "Now the Delhi High Court is seized of the matter. The moment we entertain a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), the High Court will stop hearing. If you think that the High Court is not up to your standard and that you will appear only in the Supreme Court, then it is a different matter…", observed the bench.