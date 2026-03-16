ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Declines To Entertain WB Plea To Put On Hold NIA Probe In Beldanga Violence

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to interfere with an order passed by the Calcutta High Court, refusing to put on hold the investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in relation to the Beldanga violence in Murshidabad district in January 2026.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. Senior advocate Kalyan Banerjee represented the West Bengal government before it. The bench declined to entertain the state's challenge to the high court order. The bench said the high court took a balanced view.

The state's counsel contended that the order to hand over the materials to the NIA was contrary to the apex court’s February 11 order, which asked the high court to examine if the materials justified invoking the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in the case.

The bench observed that the February order intended for the high court to determine whether a case for UAPA was made out based on the report, which requires the contents of the case diary. The high court had also declined to put on hold the trial court's direction to transfer of case materials to the NIA. The apex court observed that there is no conflict between the two orders (the trial court's order and its own order).