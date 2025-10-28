SC Declines To Entertain Plea To Quash Criminal Case Over Facebook Post Regarding Babri Masjid
The matter came up for hearing on October 27, before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 28, 2025 at 5:15 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has declined to entertain a plea for quashing criminal proceedings against a man over a Facebook post, which said that the Babri Masjid would be rebuilt.
The matter came up for hearing on October 27, before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi.
“After arguing the case for some time, learned counsel for the petitioner seeks and is permitted to withdraw this petition. The special leave petition is, accordingly, dismissed as withdrawn. It goes without saying that all the defence pleas that may be raised by the petitioner shall be considered by the trial court as per their own merit”, said the bench, in its order.
During the hearing, the bench had observed that it had seen the Facebook post and it is not inclined to interfere with the criminal proceedings.
The bench added that the petitioner’s defence can be considered by the trial court on its own merits. The bench was hearing the plea filed by one Mohd. Faiyyaz Mansuri is against an order passed by the Allahabad High Court in September this year.
The petitioner’s counsel contended that there was no vulgarity in his post, and the vulgarity was there in some other person’s post.
The bench said it does not wish to make any comments on the post itself. The petitioner’s counsel urged the bench to look at the post once before deciding the matter. The bench said it has seen the post.
After arguing the matter for a while, the counsel said he would withdraw the plea. The apex court allowed the withdrawal of the plea.
The high court had dismissed the petitioner’s application to quash a summons issued to him in connection with the FIR registered by the police in 2020.
It was alleged that the petitioner made an objectionable post related to the Babri Masjid on Facebook. It has been alleged that the petitioner had uploaded a post on Facebook in August 2020, which said that Babri Masjid too will one day be rebuilt, just as the Sofian Mosque in Turkey was rebuilt.
The petitioner had contended that this was a mere expression of opinion protected under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution, and that the post contained no vulgar or inflammatory language. The petitioner had argued that certain third-party comments on the post, allegedly made by others, were wrongly attributed to him and became the basis for the criminal case.