ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Declines To Entertain Plea To Quash Criminal Case Over Facebook Post Regarding Babri Masjid

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has declined to entertain a plea for quashing criminal proceedings against a man over a Facebook post, which said that the Babri Masjid would be rebuilt.

The matter came up for hearing on October 27, before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi.

“After arguing the case for some time, learned counsel for the petitioner seeks and is permitted to withdraw this petition. The special leave petition is, accordingly, dismissed as withdrawn. It goes without saying that all the defence pleas that may be raised by the petitioner shall be considered by the trial court as per their own merit”, said the bench, in its order.

During the hearing, the bench had observed that it had seen the Facebook post and it is not inclined to interfere with the criminal proceedings.

The bench added that the petitioner’s defence can be considered by the trial court on its own merits. The bench was hearing the plea filed by one Mohd. Faiyyaz Mansuri is against an order passed by the Allahabad High Court in September this year.

The petitioner’s counsel contended that there was no vulgarity in his post, and the vulgarity was there in some other person’s post.