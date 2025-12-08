SC Declines To Entertain Plea Seeking Cancellation Of Interim Medical Bail To Asaram
In October, this year, the Rajasthan High Court had granted Asaram six months' bail on medical grounds.
Published : December 8, 2025 at 9:42 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea seeking a direction to cancel the six-month interim bail granted to self-styled godman Asaram Bapu in a rape case on medical grounds.
The matter came up before a bench comprising justices, PS Narasimha and Justice A S Chandurkar. The bench declined to entertain a plea filed by the victim in the Jodhpur case.
The victim moved the apex court seeking the cancellation of the self-styled godman and rape convict's bail granted earlier this year by the Rajasthan High Court on "medical grounds".
The plea contended that Asaram, 84, has been travelling across the country despite claiming ill health. It was claimed before the court that Asaram's conduct indicates that he is not seriously ill and has misused the relief granted by the courts.
In October, this year, the Rajasthan High Court had granted Asaram six months' bail on medical grounds. The high court had accepted arguments from his counsel that Asaram's health required better medical attention outside prison.
The counsel had contended that Asaram suffers from heart-related complications and deserves access to proper medical care. The Gujarat High Court, in November, this year, extended his bail in another case pending there.
Asaram has been lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail since August 2013 after being convicted of raping the then-16-year-old girl at his ashram in Jodhpur.
Read more