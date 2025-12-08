ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Declines To Entertain Plea Seeking Cancellation Of Interim Medical Bail To Asaram

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea seeking a direction to cancel the six-month interim bail granted to self-styled godman Asaram Bapu in a rape case on medical grounds.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices, PS Narasimha and Justice A S Chandurkar. The bench declined to entertain a plea filed by the victim in the Jodhpur case.

The victim moved the apex court seeking the cancellation of the self-styled godman and rape convict's bail granted earlier this year by the Rajasthan High Court on "medical grounds".

The plea contended that Asaram, 84, has been travelling across the country despite claiming ill health. It was claimed before the court that Asaram's conduct indicates that he is not seriously ill and has misused the relief granted by the courts.