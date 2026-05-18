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SC Declines To Entertain Plea For Reviewing Wages Of Priests, Temple Staff

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea for constituting a judicial commission or an expert committee to review the wages and other benefits given to priests, 'sevadars', and temple staff in state-controlled temples. The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta.

The bench said those aggrieved can directly approach the court and is not keen on entertaining the plea under Article 32 of the Constitution. "Those who are aggrieved will take up their own cause…," it said.

Referring to the 2006 Allahabad High Court judgment, petitioner advocate Ashwini Upadhyay said the high court had stated that, similar to waqf, minimum living wages should be ensured so that priests and sevadars can lead a dignified life. The counsel also referred to a judgment delivered by the Madras High Court in connection with the issue raised in the Public Interest Litigation (PIL).

"It was a personal cause in Madras High Court as well as Allahabad High Court…," observed Justice Mehta. Upadhyay said this is a nationwide issue, noting that not a single mosque or church is under government control. "Mr Upadhyay, we have said no seven times. Not anymore!" remarked Justice Nath.