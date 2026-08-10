ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Declines To Entertain Plea Claiming Minority Educational Institutions Are Brainwashing Children

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea seeking steps to register, recognise, supervise and monitor all institutions, imparting secular education and/or religious instructions to children up to the age of 14 years.

The plea filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul Pancholi.

Upadhyay contended before the bench that imparting religious instruction is indirectly the promotion of religion. The bench replied, “You cannot file successive writ petitions…”

Sensing that the bench was not inclined to entertain the matter, Upadhyay proceeded to withdraw the petition.