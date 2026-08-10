SC Declines To Entertain Plea Claiming Minority Educational Institutions Are Brainwashing Children
The petitioner Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay contended before the bench that imparting religious instruction is indirectly the promotion of religion.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : August 10, 2026 at 8:18 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea seeking steps to register, recognise, supervise and monitor all institutions, imparting secular education and/or religious instructions to children up to the age of 14 years.
The plea filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul Pancholi.
Upadhyay contended before the bench that imparting religious instruction is indirectly the promotion of religion. The bench replied, “You cannot file successive writ petitions…”
Sensing that the bench was not inclined to entertain the matter, Upadhyay proceeded to withdraw the petition.
"Petitioner seeks to withdraw his petition and pursue his remedy in appropriate forum," noted the bench.
The plea contended that presently, semi-religious minority educational institutions are covered under Article 30, which is a wrong interpretation. It argued that thousands of non-registered institutions are radicalising gullible young children under the garb of imparting religious instruction as they are not monitored by the state.
The plea claimed that this has serious implications not only for internal security but also for fraternity, unity and national integration, as one can easily brainwash young children in the name of religion.
The plea sought a declaration that Article 30, which confers rights on minorities to establish and administer educational institutions, is specific reiteration of Article 19(1)(g) [freedom to carry on trade and profession] and doesn't confer any additional right, benefit and privilege than the right guaranteed to citizens under Article 19(1)(g).
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