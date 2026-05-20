SC Declines To Entertain Plea Challenging Caste Enumeration During Census
The court said the government must know the number of persons belonging to backward castes to frame welfare measures.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : May 20, 2026 at 5:33 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to entertain a plea against the Centre’s decision to conduct a caste-based Census, saying the issue falls under the policy domain.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul Pancholi. The bench was hearing a PIL by petitioner Sudhakar Gummula, who appeared in person to argue his case The apex court said the government must know the number of persons belonging to backward castes to frame welfare measures.
"These are all policy matters, whether the Census should be caste-based or not. What is wrong with it? ... The government must know as to how many people are in the backward class, what kind of welfare measures are to be taken for them,” observed the bench.
The bench made it clear to the petitioner that it was not keen to entertain the plea. “It is within the policy domain," observed the CJI. The petitioner argued that collecting caste data could be susceptible to misuse, particularly if such information fell into the hands of corporate entities and politicians. He also argued that there was no justification to collect caste data.
However, the bench declined to entertain the plea. The 2027 Census, officially the 16th national Census, will be the first to include comprehensive caste enumeration since 1931 and the country's first fully digital census.
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