ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Declines To Entertain Plea Challenging Caste Enumeration During Census

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to entertain a plea against the Centre’s decision to conduct a caste-based Census, saying the issue falls under the policy domain.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul Pancholi. The bench was hearing a PIL by petitioner Sudhakar Gummula, who appeared in person to argue his case The apex court said the government must know the number of persons belonging to backward castes to frame welfare measures.

"These are all policy matters, whether the Census should be caste-based or not. What is wrong with it? ... The government must know as to how many people are in the backward class, what kind of welfare measures are to be taken for them,” observed the bench.