ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Declines To Entertain Plea Against SCBA Resolution Supporting Sonam Wangchuk

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to entertain a plea challenging a resolution passed by the Executive Committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association expressing solidarity with the hunger strike held by Sonam Wangchuk in support of the student protests against the NEET paper leak.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The plea was filed by Ashish Gopal Garg.

The bench observed that interfering with the views expressed by the Bar Association would set a dangerous precedent and suggested that members having a contrary opinion can call for another general body meeting. The bench said it was not inclined to entertain the matter.

Petitioner contended that they should not pass such a resolution and stressed that personal ideology is being passed as an SCBA resolution.

He argued that the executive committee passed a resolution in a politically contentious matter, giving an impression that it was the view of the entire association.