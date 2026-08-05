SC Declines To Entertain Plea Against SCBA Resolution Supporting Sonam Wangchuk
A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana observed interfering with Bar Association's views would set a dangerous precedent.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : August 5, 2026 at 3:17 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to entertain a plea challenging a resolution passed by the Executive Committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association expressing solidarity with the hunger strike held by Sonam Wangchuk in support of the student protests against the NEET paper leak.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The plea was filed by Ashish Gopal Garg.
The bench observed that interfering with the views expressed by the Bar Association would set a dangerous precedent and suggested that members having a contrary opinion can call for another general body meeting. The bench said it was not inclined to entertain the matter.
Petitioner contended that they should not pass such a resolution and stressed that personal ideology is being passed as an SCBA resolution.
He argued that the executive committee passed a resolution in a politically contentious matter, giving an impression that it was the view of the entire association.
The bench said the matter pertains to the internal affairs of the association. The bench observed that there is a distinction between an undemocratic decision and an illegal decision, adding that if this is an undemocratic decision, your remedy is to go to the floor and ask for a General Body Meeting.
Petitioner argued that the executive committee had no authority to pass such a resolution, since it has become "Functus Officio" after the declaration of the next election.
He argued that resolution gave an impression that the opinion of a few was the opinion of the entire bar.
The bench disposed of the petition, giving liberty to the petitioner to pursue "democratic processes" available as per the SCBA Rules. The petitioner pointed out that the executive committee was no longer in existence. The bench asked the petitioner to approach the election committee of SCBA for its grievances.
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