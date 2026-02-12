ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Declines To Entertain Plea Against Puja At Ladle Mashak Dargah On Mahashivaratri

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to entertain a plea seeking to restrain the holding of puja within the premises of the Ladle Mashak Dargah and the samadhi of Hindu Saint Raghava Chaitanya in Karnataka's Aland during Mahashivaratri.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma. The shrine, associated with a 14th-century Sufi saint and the 15th-century Hindu saint, has historically been a shared place of worship. However, tensions flared in 2022 when disputes arose over religious rights at the dargah, leading to communal unrest.

During the hearing, the bench said Article 32 of the Constitution cannot be invoked by the petitioner when the issue is pending in the Karnataka High Court.