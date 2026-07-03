ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Declines To Entertain Darshan's Plea For Clarification On One-Year Bail Bar

New Delhi: The Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea by Kannada actor Darshan seeking clarification on an order passed on May 15, this year, which held he was ineligible for bail for one year in the Renukaswamy murder case. Darshan’s application was not entertained during the scrutiny process by a registrar’s court.

It is learnt from a source familiar with the development that the registrar’s court observed the application sought to review the order under the guise of seeking modification. According to the apex court’s website, Darshan’s application case status shows it has been disposed of, but no order has been uploaded.

The application contended that he has been in continuous custody since August 2025, when the apex court cancelled his bail. The plea stressed that he fully complied with all court directions and has not attempted to delay the proceedings or obstruct the trial in any manner.

In his application, the actor urged the top court to clarify that its order was not an absolute bar on competent courts considering subsequent developments. He urged the court to make it clear that he could approach it for relief in case of stalled trial progress, prolonged incarceration, examination of only formal witnesses, delay in key prosecution evidence, or on medical and humanitarian grounds affecting his liberty.