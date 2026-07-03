SC Declines To Entertain Darshan's Plea For Clarification On One-Year Bail Bar
Kannada actor Darshan, in his application, urged SC to clarify that its order was not an absolute bar on competent courts considering subsequent developments.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 7:59 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea by Kannada actor Darshan seeking clarification on an order passed on May 15, this year, which held he was ineligible for bail for one year in the Renukaswamy murder case. Darshan’s application was not entertained during the scrutiny process by a registrar’s court.
It is learnt from a source familiar with the development that the registrar’s court observed the application sought to review the order under the guise of seeking modification. According to the apex court’s website, Darshan’s application case status shows it has been disposed of, but no order has been uploaded.
The application contended that he has been in continuous custody since August 2025, when the apex court cancelled his bail. The plea stressed that he fully complied with all court directions and has not attempted to delay the proceedings or obstruct the trial in any manner.
In his application, the actor urged the top court to clarify that its order was not an absolute bar on competent courts considering subsequent developments. He urged the court to make it clear that he could approach it for relief in case of stalled trial progress, prolonged incarceration, examination of only formal witnesses, delay in key prosecution evidence, or on medical and humanitarian grounds affecting his liberty.
The apex court last August cancelled his bail granted by the Karnataka High Court, noting that “whosoever he may be, howsoever high, he is not above the rule of law." The apex court found the high court’s bail order to be "legally and procedurally flawed" and a "mechanical exercise of power" that ignored the immense risk his freedom posed to a fair trial.
On May 15, 2026, the apex court said that if there is no substantial progress in the trial by the end of one year, it will look into the matter accordingly. The apex court made it clear that if there is no substantial progress, he may make a bail application again. Darshan moved afresh, requesting a reduction in the duration required to apply for a fresh bail plea.
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