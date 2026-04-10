ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Declines Plea Of Suspended Punjab Police DIG In Corruption Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a bail plea from suspended Punjab Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Harcharan Singh Bhullar, whom the CBI arrested on corruption charges.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. The bench declined to entertain Bhullar’s bail plea. However, the bench said he can approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court again for relief if the trial in the case does not begin in two months.

During the hearing, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Bhullar, said his client is seeking bail and has served for more than six months. He asked what purpose would be served by keeping him in prolonged custody. The bench was informed that the investigation is completed, the chargesheet has been filed, supplementary chargesheet has also been filed.

"To that extent, the high court appears to be correct. The high court says this is a matter where some material witnesses should be examined,"observed the bench. Rohatgi said he is not a flight risk and stressed that the allegation is that somebody received money on his behalf, and pointed out that it is not a case of a trap.