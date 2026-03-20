ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Declines To Entertain A Woman’s Plea Alleging Threats At Behest Of Karnataka CM

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a plea filed by a woman alleging threats at the behest of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with the intention of capturing her property. The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta.

During the hearing, the petitioner's counsel argued before the bench that she had to relocate from Karnataka to Delhi due to the persistent threats.

The bench queried, “Karnataka chief minister is sending people behind you in Delhi?" The counsel replied that the threats were not in Delhi but in Karnataka, and the petitioner is keen to go back to the state and also wants to reside in the residential property.

The bench was informed that the petitioner had filed police complaints and secured court orders in her favour. The counsel pressed that, despite that, the threats still persist. It was submitted before the bench that an incident occurred in January, where stones were pelted at her house, goons entered the premises, and ransacked, vandalised, and looted her property.