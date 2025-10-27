ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Declines To Direct Centre To Make Public Names Shortlisted For CIC, Information Commissioners

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi. ( Representational Image/IANS )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to issue a directive for public disclosure of the names of candidates shortlisted for the post of chief information commissioner and information commissioners in the Central Information Commission (CIC).

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi. The bench, however, directed states, including Jharkhand and Himachal Pradesh, to immediately try to fill up the vacant posts in the state information commissions.

During the hearing, advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for petitioner Anjali Bhardwaj and others, submitted that governments were "trying to kill the Right to Information Act" by making information commissions defunct.

The Centre’s counsel contended before the bench that the search committee has short-listed the names, and the appointments will be done by a selection committee comprising the Prime Minister, the Leader of Opposition and a Union Minister nominated by the PM, and the appointment process will be completed within two to three weeks.

Bhushan argued before the bench that the government defaulted despite previous orders of the Supreme Court directing it to fill vacancies in the commissions.

Bhushan contended that in January, the court had directed the Union to disclose the members of the search committee and the list of candidates who had applied. It was submitted that the order further directed that these details be notified in terms of the directions issued by the apex court in the case of Anjali Bhardwaj.

Bhushan argued that the names of the short-listed candidates and the criteria for picking them have not been made public and added, “They are saying they can even appoint someone who has not applied…”.

The bench suggested that it would be better to wait for the outcome, as the process will be over within 2-3 weeks.

Justice Kant observed that if there is judicial scrutiny for every stage, there will be no selection, and added, “transparency will have to be there, and we will ensure that”. The bench assured Bhushan that the court would intervene if any ineligible appointment was made.