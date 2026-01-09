ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Declines To Allow Telangana Lawyer’s Plea, Barred From Contesting The Upcoming State Bar Council Elections

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to allow a plea of a Telangana lawyer, who has been barred from contesting the upcoming state bar council elections on account of pending criminal complaints.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, and justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. The bench was hearing a plea of Rapolu Bhaskar, a prominent Telangana High Court advocate, assailing provisions of the disqualification of an advocate in the state bar council.

During the hearing, a counsel, representing Bhaskar, referring to the provisions, submitted that he was neither convicted nor punished in any matter, and the counsel said he filed around 22,000 cases in his career as a lawyer so far. Senior advocate and Bar Council of India chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra said that elected members of a state bar council also perform a quasi-judicial function by deciding disciplinary cases against lawyers. The bench said if the bar bodies are trying to maintain certain professional standards, then they should not be stopped from doing so.