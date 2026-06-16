SC Declines Plea Seeking Regulations To Control Urban Infra Around Airports
The top court said it was not inclined to entertain the petition filed by Shakil Sheikh through advocate Laxmikant Matadan Shukla.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : June 16, 2026 at 7:32 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to entertain a plea for regulations to control urban infrastructure around airports, referencing last year’s Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad that killed 241 people on board and 19 doctors and students of a medical college, which was the site of impact.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice V Mohana. At the outset, the bench said it was not inclined to entertain the petition filed by Shakil Sheikh through advocate Laxmikant Matadan Shukla.
The counsel urged the bench to direct the Centre and other concerned departments to formulate regulations controlling urban infrastructure in and around airports. The apex court said the issue pertained to policy.
Shukla, appearing for the petitioner, contended that infrastructure hazards exist in and around airports across the country. He stressed that no regulations exist to control the growth of urban infrastructure.
The counsel referred to the Air India AI171 crash that killed a total of 260 people on June 12 last year. He contended that 19 doctors and students of the BJ Medical College lost their lives as it was the point of impact. The bench made it clear to the counsel that it was not keen to entertain the petition as it was purely a policy matter.
The bench asked him whether he would like to withdraw the plea. Shukla agreed to withdraw the petition, after which the bench dismissed the plea as withdrawn. Air India's Boeing 787-8 or Dreamliner with registration VT-ANB en route to London crashed soon after takeoff on June 12, 2025, killing 241 people on board and 19 on the ground.
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