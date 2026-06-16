ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Declines Plea Seeking Regulations To Control Urban Infra Around Airports

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to entertain a plea for regulations to control urban infrastructure around airports, referencing last year’s Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad that killed 241 people on board and 19 doctors and students of a medical college, which was the site of impact.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice V Mohana. At the outset, the bench said it was not inclined to entertain the petition filed by Shakil Sheikh through advocate Laxmikant Matadan Shukla.

The counsel urged the bench to direct the Centre and other concerned departments to formulate regulations controlling urban infrastructure in and around airports. The apex court said the issue pertained to policy.

Shukla, appearing for the petitioner, contended that infrastructure hazards exist in and around airports across the country. He stressed that no regulations exist to control the growth of urban infrastructure.