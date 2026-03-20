ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Declines Plea On Brahmophobia, Stresses Fraternity To End Hate Speech

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday underscored that hate speech against any community has no place in the country. Stressing that harmony depends on education, intellectual growth, tolerance, and patience, the apex court also observed that once the principle of fraternity is embraced by all, the problem of hate speech will automatically cease to exist.

A bench comprising Justices B.V. Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan made these observations while declining to entertain a plea that sought to recognise hate speech targeting the Brahmin community as a punishable offence, describing the tendency as "Brahmophobia."

During the hearing, the bench said it was not keen to entertain the plea argued by Mahalingam Balaji. The bench said there should not be any hate speech against any community.

The bench orally observed, “We don't want hate speech against any community in the country. It depends on education, intellectual development, tolerance, and patience. Once everyone follows the fraternity, automatically there will be no hate speech.”

The bench queried why a particular community should seek protection against hate speech against themselves only and not for others. The bench said no one should indulge in hate speech, and the petitioner can take up the specific instances before the appropriate forums, but not the judiciary.