ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Declines Plea For Setting Up Panel To Examine Use Of Hindi As Official Language Of Apex Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a plea asking the Centre to constitute a commission to examine and recommend the use of Hindi as an official language of the apex court.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

Petitioner’s counsel urged the bench to direct the Centre to constitute a commission to make recommendations regarding the use of Hindi as the official language of the Supreme Court. The counsel said the relief was sought on the basis of certain constitutional provisions.

The bench said language-related reforms were already being considered administratively and could not be brought about through judicial orders.

"We are now giving a brief description of all the reports in Hindi. We will start with other regional languages. We will maintain the culture. We will respect other regional languages also," observed the bench.