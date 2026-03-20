‘Can’t Stall Development’: SC On Plea Against Bombay HC Order On Removal Of Mangroves For Versova-Bhayandar Road
The Supreme Court bench was hearing a petition filed by NGO Vanashakti challenging Bombay High Court’s order passed on December 12, 2025.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : March 20, 2026 at 8:13 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday observed that development in the country cannot be stalled, emphasising that progress must continue but environmental safeguards and regulatory mechanisms must be enforced with utmost rigour.
The apex court made this observation while refusing to interfere with the Bombay High Court order that permitted the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to remove over 45,000 mangroves for the Versova-Bhayander road project in North Mumbai.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi.
The bench said the proposed road will have a "significant and beneficial impact" on the general public as it will decongest the western express highway.
During the hearing, senior advocate Chander Uday Singh, appearing for NGO Vanashakti, argued BMC took high court's permission by showing an earlier afforestation order. Permission is sought to cut 60,000 mangroves trees, in which 9,000, will be permanently cut and would not be replaced, while 45,000 trees will be cut for the purpose of the project.
“It will take 100 years for them to regenerate the trees. Mangroves do not grow overnight. For construction, they lay bare an area which they use for various ancillary activities, which can be done outside. This does not have to be done by cutting mangroves. Maybe a proper look at it will say that instead of 45,000 trees you may need to cut 10,000 trees or 5,000, trees”, said Singh.
Singh said they are not enemies of the government or the project or development, rather they are asking to minimise the impact.
The CJI observed that construction of road is extremely important for any developed city and for a particular area. “We can’t stall everything so that no development takes place in this country. Your concern is environmental measures and regulatory mechanism must be very vigorously enforced. There is no doubt about it and it cannot be compromised”, observed the CJI.
After this, Singh emphasised that the high court had said it is a policy matter and therefore, it will not look into it and added, “the high court says that we go on a hope and prayer that they will abide”.
The bench was informed that the high court order goes on the basis that there is in situ reafforestation of 45,000 trees, and that in situ is 10 km away, and it is in an area that already got mangroves. “So, there is no compensatory afforestation. This application was filed in August 2025 in the high court. They say now we are ready to start construction give us permission. They come and move the high court”, argued Singh.
Singh stressed that BMC took the high court’s permission by showing an earlier afforestation. Singh said that there are satellite images from October 2025, two months before the high court’s order, proving this fact.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the BMC, refuted these allegations. Mehta submitted that the construction of the road will reduce travel time and traffic congestion.
The apex court directed the BMC to submit annual reports to the high court giving details of the extent of compensatory afforestation and the restoration of mangroves. The bench was hearing a plea filed by the NGO challenging the high court’s order passed on December 12, 2025.
While approximately 60,000 mangroves fall in the influence zone of the Mumbai Coastal Road (North) project, around 45,000 are being impacted. Of these, around 9,000 mangroves will be permanently cut.
The infrastructure project, estimated to cost the corporation over Rs 20,000 crore, will pass through a 103-hectare alignment area.
Also Read