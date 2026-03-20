ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Can’t Stall Development’: SC On Plea Against Bombay HC Order On Removal Of Mangroves For Versova-Bhayandar Road

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday observed that development in the country cannot be stalled, emphasising that progress must continue but environmental safeguards and regulatory mechanisms must be enforced with utmost rigour.

The apex court made this observation while refusing to interfere with the Bombay High Court order that permitted the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to remove over 45,000 mangroves for the Versova-Bhayander road project in North Mumbai.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi.

The bench said the proposed road will have a "significant and beneficial impact" on the general public as it will decongest the western express highway.

During the hearing, senior advocate Chander Uday Singh, appearing for NGO Vanashakti, argued BMC took high court's permission by showing an earlier afforestation order. Permission is sought to cut 60,000 mangroves trees, in which 9,000, will be permanently cut and would not be replaced, while 45,000 trees will be cut for the purpose of the project.

“It will take 100 years for them to regenerate the trees. Mangroves do not grow overnight. For construction, they lay bare an area which they use for various ancillary activities, which can be done outside. This does not have to be done by cutting mangroves. Maybe a proper look at it will say that instead of 45,000 trees you may need to cut 10,000 trees or 5,000, trees”, said Singh.

Singh said they are not enemies of the government or the project or development, rather they are asking to minimise the impact.

The CJI observed that construction of road is extremely important for any developed city and for a particular area. “We can’t stall everything so that no development takes place in this country. Your concern is environmental measures and regulatory mechanism must be very vigorously enforced. There is no doubt about it and it cannot be compromised”, observed the CJI.