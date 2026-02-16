ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Court Becomes A Political Battleground…’, SC Declines To Hear Pleas Against Assam CM Over Rifle Video

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain pleas seeking action against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in connection with a viral video allegedly showing him taking aim and firing with a rifle at members of a particular community. The apex court said all the issues raised by the petitioners can be examined by the jurisdictional high court.

The apex court stressed that it will earnestly appeal to the political parties that mutual respect, a sense of restraint, and whatever they want to express their opinion, should be within the constitutional morality.

The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant and comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. The bench relegated the petitioners to approach the high court and asked the Chief Justice of the high court to provide expedited hearing.

During the hearing, at the outset, the CJI asked senior advocate A M Singhvi, representing some petitioners, "What prevents you from going to the high court unless the high court has also become a political battle ground". Singhvi said the matter affects the fundamentals of constitutional pillars, oath, Article 14, 15, 21, and everything which can go to the high court can also come to the apex court.

Singhvi said his clients are seeking the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Assam. The CJI said the high court can take people from outside for the purpose of SIT. “This is asking for the number one person in Assam, and therefore there is a certain distance from Assam, which is necessary. It is an appropriate case for Article 32…”, said Singhvi.

The CJI said, “Dr Singhvi, the problem is unfortunately whenever there are elections…” and added, “first of all, we will earnestly appeal to the political parties that mutual respect, a sense of restrain, and whatever you want to express your opinion should be within the constitutional morality, whatever the law of the land. We expect them to do it. But this is also a new emerging trend that whenever an election A state, B state comes, this court becomes a political battleground…”, said the CJI.

Singhvi said the Assam CM is a habitual, consistent, and continuous offender. The CJI asked Singhvi to raise these all arguments before the high court, and added, “Instead of fundamental right, human right is violated, the high court can still take the remedial action”.

“This is not the first case. Please do not undermine the constitutional courts. This is an absolutely disturbing trend that every matter lands up in the Supreme Court”, said the CJI.

The bench observed that the high court has been deprived in commercial litigation and environment litigation. “Generally, we are pointing it out. A judge who has a tenure of 10, 15, or 17 years in high court. You do not allow them to learn environmental law or commercial law…”, observed the CJI. Singhvi said there is no one size fits all. The CJI asked Singhvi to first move before the high court then come to the apex court.

The bench observed that it has to deal with its own arrears and the entire effort is to demoralise the high court and a very calculated move to undermine high courts.

The bench said it is objecting to the short-cut method, only because the Supreme Court matter will come in the social media, and added, “respect the high court, have faith in the system…”.

Singhvi submitted that the petitioners be allowed to approach a high court other than the Assam High Court. The CJI, who apparently seemed displeased with this submission, said, “this is a very unfortunate submission, I outrightly reject this."