ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Declines Interim Order On Plea Against Implementation Of CBSE's 3-Language Policy

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to pass any interim order on a plea challenging the implementation of a Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) policy mandating the study of three languages, including two native Indian languages, for Class 9 students from the 2026-27 academic session. According to a recent circular issued by the CBSE, studying three languages, including at least two native Indian languages, has been made compulsory for Class 9 students beginning July 1.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice V Mohana. The bench was hearing a plea filed by NGO Friends of People for Active Democracy. The bench tagged the plea with similar petitions pending on the issue.

"We cannot pass a single-line order today. This matter was argued at length. There is no question of interim protection," said the bench.

The bench also questioned the NGO’s name, Friends of People for Active Democracy, and, in a lighter vein, further asked if that nomenclature was meant to create fear in the mind of the court or the people.