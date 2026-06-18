SC Declines Interim Order On Plea Against Implementation Of CBSE's 3-Language Policy
A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice V Mohana was hearing a plea filed by NGO Friends of People for Active Democracy.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : June 18, 2026 at 5:47 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to pass any interim order on a plea challenging the implementation of a Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) policy mandating the study of three languages, including two native Indian languages, for Class 9 students from the 2026-27 academic session. According to a recent circular issued by the CBSE, studying three languages, including at least two native Indian languages, has been made compulsory for Class 9 students beginning July 1.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice V Mohana. The bench was hearing a plea filed by NGO Friends of People for Active Democracy. The bench tagged the plea with similar petitions pending on the issue.
"We cannot pass a single-line order today. This matter was argued at length. There is no question of interim protection," said the bench.
The bench also questioned the NGO’s name, Friends of People for Active Democracy, and, in a lighter vein, further asked if that nomenclature was meant to create fear in the mind of the court or the people.
The counsel replied, “No, my lord. That’s the name of the trust. It’s an old trust set up in 2013”. The counsel contended that the CBSE was required to issue detailed guidelines by June 15.
After hearing submissions, the bench listed the matter for hearing on July 14 along with other pending petitions.
Last month, the apex court agreed to examine the plea challenging a CBSE policy mandating the study of three languages. The apex court issued notices to the Centre, the CBSE and the NCERT and sought comprehensive replies within two weeks.
The apex court asked ASG Aishwarya Bhati to submit a report on the CBSE's logistical preparedness to implement the decision and scheduled the matter for hearing in the second week of July.
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