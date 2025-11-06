SC Declines Former UP MLA Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan's Plea To Quash Proceedings
The bench declined to interfere with an order passed by the Allahabad High Court on July 23.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 6, 2025 at 5:58 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to entertain a plea by former Uttar Pradesh MLA Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan against an order which refused to quash the proceedings in a case of allegedly using fake documents to obtain a passport. Khan is the son of senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma. The bench declined to interfere with an order passed by the Allahabad High Court on July 23.
Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, representing the Uttar Pradesh government, contended that the trial in the case was over and the matter was fixed for hearing arguments. "Let the trial court decide it. Have faith in the trial court. Let it be decided by the trial court. Why should we interfere now when the trial is already over," the bench told senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who represented Khan.
The bench said the trial court will be at liberty to decide all the issues without being influenced by the order passed by the high court. Khan's application was dismissed by the high court. The application sought the quashing of the proceedings in the case lodged at Rampur. The high court had directed the trial court to proceed with the trial in accordance with the law.
In its order, the high court had noted that the FIR in the case was lodged in July 2019 alleging that Khan had obtained his passport by using forged and fake documents. The FIR claimed that the date of birth of Khan in his educational records, including in the high school certificate, was January 1, 1993, while in his passport, it was mentioned as September 30, 1990.
In July, the apex court issued notice on Khan's plea challenging the high court order. The top court had said that in the meantime, the proceedings shall go on but no judgment shall be delivered by the trial court.
