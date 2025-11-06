ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Declines Former UP MLA Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan's Plea To Quash Proceedings

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to entertain a plea by former Uttar Pradesh MLA Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan against an order which refused to quash the proceedings in a case of allegedly using fake documents to obtain a passport. Khan is the son of senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma. The bench declined to interfere with an order passed by the Allahabad High Court on July 23.

Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, representing the Uttar Pradesh government, contended that the trial in the case was over and the matter was fixed for hearing arguments. "Let the trial court decide it. Have faith in the trial court. Let it be decided by the trial court. Why should we interfere now when the trial is already over," the bench told senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who represented Khan.