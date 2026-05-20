ETV Bharat / bharat

Deadline To Conduct Bengaluru City Corporation Polls Extended Till August 31: Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted the Karnataka government and the State Election Commission (SEC) time until August 31 as the final opportunity to conclude elections in five city corporations in Bengaluru.

During hearing by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, senior advocate AM Singhvi, representing the Karnataka government, contended that there was difficulty arranging state government staff due to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

After hearing Singhvi’s submissions, the bench extended the previous deadline from June 30 to August 31, 2026.

Notably, the state and the SEC had filed pleas to grant three months' additional time for the purpose. It was contended that state staff would be busy conducting the census, special intensive revision of electoral rolls, Class X and XII board examinations, etc.

The state and the SEC also sought modification of the apex court's January 12 order, which directed that the polls be completed by June 30.