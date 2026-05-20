Deadline To Conduct Bengaluru City Corporation Polls Extended Till August 31: Supreme Court
The top court extended the previous deadline of the BBMP polls from June 30 to August 31, 2026.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : May 20, 2026 at 2:33 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted the Karnataka government and the State Election Commission (SEC) time until August 31 as the final opportunity to conclude elections in five city corporations in Bengaluru.
During hearing by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, senior advocate AM Singhvi, representing the Karnataka government, contended that there was difficulty arranging state government staff due to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.
After hearing Singhvi’s submissions, the bench extended the previous deadline from June 30 to August 31, 2026.
Notably, the state and the SEC had filed pleas to grant three months' additional time for the purpose. It was contended that state staff would be busy conducting the census, special intensive revision of electoral rolls, Class X and XII board examinations, etc.
The state and the SEC also sought modification of the apex court's January 12 order, which directed that the polls be completed by June 30.
Senior advocate K Parameshwara opposed the submissions for extending the deadline. Parameshwara submitted that the previous extension was granted after an undertaking that the polls would be conducted by June 30, 2026.
The apex court in January had directed the Karnataka government to complete the polls in five municipal corporations in the Greater Bengaluru area by June 30, 2026. The term of the city corporation, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), had expired on September 10, 2020.
In two separate applications, both the state government and the SEC sought an extension until September 30, 2026. In its plea, the SEC stated it has taken proactive steps to conclude the elections as directed by this court.
The state government, in its plea, contended that it is not seeking this extension due to any financial constraints, as ample funds have already been allocated and released for the electoral process. The state said the extension is necessitated by a severe lack of available manpower, as the entire administrative and field-level machinery is currently deployed for statutory census activities, the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, and the conduct of board examinations.
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