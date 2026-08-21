ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Cuts Bar Practice To 1 Year, Adds Training And Clerkship For Civil Judges

A striking view of the Supreme Court of India standing tall under a clear sky, in New Delhi, Monday, December 29, 2025. ( IANS )

New Delhi: In a significant ruling on judicial recruitment, the Supreme Court on Friday reaffirmed its May 2025 decision requiring prior law practice for entry into judicial service, but eased the bar experience threshold—reducing it from three years to one.

The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Augustine George Masih and K Vinod Chandran. The apex court’s decision came on a batch of review petitions challenging the May 2025 verdict.

Successful candidates in the judicial service exam will undergo a year of intensive training at the State Judicial Academy, followed by a six‑month clerkship with a district judge or higher judicial service officer, and another six months under a sitting high court judge.

Also, for candidates in the transition period from May 20, 2025 (the date of the original judgment) till March 31, 2027, the apex court waived the practice requirement.