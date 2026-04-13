ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Shocking State Of Affairs’: SC Criticizes MP Govt Over Illegal Sand Miners Digging Up Chambal Bridge Pillars

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday observed that it was shocking that a forest guard was killed and that illegal sand miners were digging up the foundation of the pillars of the Chambal bridge connecting the state to Rajasthan. The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. Additional Solicitor General S V Raju represented the Madhya Pradesh government.

The apex court was hearing a suo motu case titled 'In Re: Illegal sand mining in the National Chambal Sanctuary and threat to endangered aquatic wildlife'.

The bench pointed out that an IPS officer was also killed by illegal sand mafias earlier, and asked state authorities to explore installing high-resolution CCTV cameras to monitor illegal mining. The bench strongly criticised the Madhya Pradesh government, saying that either the state government failed to curb illegal mining on the Chambal River or it is being done in connivance with state authorities.

The bench asked, they are digging up the bridge, and if the bridge falls, who will be responsible? The photographs are self-explanatory. “Forest officials are run over by sand mafias, and the foundation of a bridge is dug. This is an absolutely shocking state of affairs. Either the state government has failed to control the illegal sand mining or it is in connivance," the bench observed.

Criticising the state, the bench said, “It is happening under your nose. The amicus pointed out that you do not have weapons. Why, at all, does the state government exist?”