ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Criticises Red Tape Blocking Family Adoptions

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday slammed the bureaucratic red tape for obstructing adoptions even when the child’s own family members are willing to step in, as it questioned the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) over its opposition to a minor’s adoption by her maternal aunt living in the United States.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices B.V. Nagarathna and Joymalya Bagchi. The bench was hearing a writ petition filed by a minor girl and her adoptive parents challenging a CARA clarification, which prevented processing of an inter-country relative adoption after the child had already been adopted under the Hindu Adoptions and Maintenance Act, 1956 (HAMA). The petitioner was represented by advocate Noor Shergill.

The bench asked who the parents adopting the child are. Shergill said, "They are the maternal aunt." The bench was informed that the petition concerns the child's adoption by her late mother's sister and brother-in-law, who are US residents. The bench was apprised that the child was adopted by her maternal aunt and uncle under a registered adoption deed under HAMA after the death of her mother in July 2024.

The bench asked CARA's counsel, "Why are you opposing adoption? Why can’t family members (adopt)?" Justice Nagarathna recalled that in a matter involving twins, the mother had died and the father was present. "Father's sister wanted to adopt and take the children to the United Kingdom. All the obstacles were raised by your department. We asked the officer to be present in court. I do not know whether they have permitted it still. Why are you against it? The family wants to adopt and all the bureaucratic red tapism (comes in the way)…," observed Justice Nagarathna.

CARA’s counsel sought time to file a reply and requested that the matter be taken up after the summer vacation. However, Shergill pressed that the matter was urgent as the permission granted by the US government for the adoption would expire on July 20.