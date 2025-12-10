ETV Bharat / bharat

SC: Contempt Power Neither A Personal Armour For Judges Nor Sword To Silence Criticism

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said the power to punish necessarily carries within it the concomitant power to forgive, and stressed that courts must remain conscious, while exercising the contempt jurisdiction as this power is neither a personal armour for judges nor a sword to silence criticism.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta decided to remit a one-week sentence imposed on a woman by the Bombay High Court in a suo-motu criminal contempt matter. It observed that mercy must remain an integral part of the judicial conscience and once repentance is demonstrated, the court may act with magnanimity.

"Considering that the appellant-contemnor has, from the very outset, expressed genuine remorse and repentance for issuing the contemptuous circular, we are satisfied that the ends of justice would be met by remitting the sentence imposed by the high court", said the bench.

Justice Nath, who authored the judgment on behalf of the bench, said the power to punish necessarily carries within it the concomitant power to forgive, where the individual before the court demonstrates genuine remorse and repentance for the act that has brought him to this position.

"Therefore, in exercise of contempt jurisdiction, courts must remain conscious that this power is not a personal armour for Judges, nor a sword to silence criticism", he said.

Justice Nath said, "After all, it requires fortitude to acknowledge contrition for one's lapse, and an even greater virtue to extend forgiveness to the erring. Mercy, therefore, must remain an integral part of the judicial conscience, to be extended where the contemnor sincerely acknowledges his lapse and seeks to atone for it".

The top court’s verdict came on an appeal against the Bombay High Court's April 23 order holding the appellant guilty of committing the offence of criminal contempt of court. The High Court had sentenced her to undergo simple imprisonment for a week and imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on her.