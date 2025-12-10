SC: Contempt Power Neither A Personal Armour For Judges Nor Sword To Silence Criticism
The apex court decided to remit a one-week sentence imposed on a woman by the Bombay High Court in a suo-motu criminal contempt matter.
By Sumit Saxena
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said the power to punish necessarily carries within it the concomitant power to forgive, and stressed that courts must remain conscious, while exercising the contempt jurisdiction as this power is neither a personal armour for judges nor a sword to silence criticism.
A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta decided to remit a one-week sentence imposed on a woman by the Bombay High Court in a suo-motu criminal contempt matter. It observed that mercy must remain an integral part of the judicial conscience and once repentance is demonstrated, the court may act with magnanimity.
"Considering that the appellant-contemnor has, from the very outset, expressed genuine remorse and repentance for issuing the contemptuous circular, we are satisfied that the ends of justice would be met by remitting the sentence imposed by the high court", said the bench.
Justice Nath, who authored the judgment on behalf of the bench, said the power to punish necessarily carries within it the concomitant power to forgive, where the individual before the court demonstrates genuine remorse and repentance for the act that has brought him to this position.
"Therefore, in exercise of contempt jurisdiction, courts must remain conscious that this power is not a personal armour for Judges, nor a sword to silence criticism", he said.
Justice Nath said, "After all, it requires fortitude to acknowledge contrition for one's lapse, and an even greater virtue to extend forgiveness to the erring. Mercy, therefore, must remain an integral part of the judicial conscience, to be extended where the contemnor sincerely acknowledges his lapse and seeks to atone for it".
The top court’s verdict came on an appeal against the Bombay High Court's April 23 order holding the appellant guilty of committing the offence of criminal contempt of court. The High Court had sentenced her to undergo simple imprisonment for a week and imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on her.
The bench noted that the appellant was a former director of the Cultural of Seawoods Estates Limited housing complex. The top court noted that in a pending petition before the high court challenging the vires of Rule 20 of the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023, an intervenor had filed an affidavit stating that the appellant had issued a circular in January 2025 that contained remarks about the alleged "dog mafia".
The high court had observed that the circular was "contemptuous in nature" and later, directed that show-cause notice be issued to the appellant. The Supreme Court noted that in an affidavit submitted by Seawoods before the high court, it was clarified that the board of directors had no knowledge of the contemptuous circular issued by the appellant.
The appellant had also filed an affidavit before the high court and accepted that a grave error was committed in the issuance of the contemptuous circular, which was done by her upon the mental pressure exerted by the residents.
The apex court observed that in her affidavit filed before the high court, the appellant had tendered an unconditional and unqualified apology. "However, the high court declined to accept the apology, observing that, on a holistic reading, the affidavit did not reflect any genuine compunction for the acts complained of," noted the bench.
The top court, referring to section 12 of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, which deals with punishment for contempt of court, said a holistic reading of the provision indicates that it contemplates not merely the imposition of punishment but also the power to remit the same.
The top court said the statutory scheme is clear that once repentance is demonstrated, the court may act with magnanimity. The bench said the reliance placed by the High Court on the decisions of this court stands misplaced and the distinguishing features of those cases were not duly appreciated.The bench said in this case, the appellant had promptly entered appearance and filed her reply affidavit pursuant to the show-cause notice issued by the high court in February.
The bench said the high court failed to exercise its contempt jurisdiction with due circumspection. Once the appellant-contemnor had, from the very first day of her appearance in the suo motu proceedings, expressed remorse and tendered an unconditional apology, the high court was required to examine whether such apology satisfied the statutory parameters under Section 12 of the Contempt Act. "Thus, in our opinion, in the absence of any material suggesting that the apology was lacking in bona fides, the high court ought to have considered remitting the sentence in accordance with law", said the bench.
