ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Tightens Front-of-Package Nutrition Labelling Rules For Food Products, Seeks Separate Warning Symbols For Those High In Fat, Sugar

New Delhi: Observing that no day could have been more appropriate than Constitution Day to pronounce a judgment centred on the right to health, the Supreme Court on Thursday issued a series of directions to strengthen front-of-package nutrition labelling (FOPNL), including separate warning symbols for food products high in fat, sugar and salt.

The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising Justice J B Pardiwala and Justice K Vinod Chandran. The directions were issued to the Centre and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to ensure the effective implementation of FOPNL on food products

Justice Pardiwala said that while all days are good for pronouncing judgment, they could not have chosen a better day than Constitution Day because this matter concerns the right to health. If taken in the right spirit, received well, and implemented effectively, it will lead the country to healthier times, he added.

Justice Pardiwala said the court's analysis covered the constitutional framework, fundamental rights and the State's positive obligations. He observed that the Centre and the FSSAI themselves recognised front-of-pack nutrition labelling as a reasonable measure to tackle the public health crisis linked to HFSS foods and ultra-processed foods.

The bench directed that each hexagonal warning label must carry a standard pictorial representation of the nutrient of concern, accompanied by the corresponding words "High Fat," "High Sugar," or "High Salt."

The bench directed the FSSAI to use total sugar and saturated fat, rather than added sugar and added fat, when determining threshold values for nutrients of concern. It also asked the regulator to recalibrate the threshold levels for each such nutrient based on scientific evidence, ensuring they are neither unduly stringent nor overly lenient.