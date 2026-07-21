ETV Bharat / bharat

SC-Constituted Aravalli Committee Opens 21-Day Window For Feedback

New Delhi: The Supreme Court-constituted Aravalli committee has invited representations, suggestions, and inputs from people on issues related to the Aravalli hill range.

Formed on May 25, the high-powered committee has been tasked with conducting an independent review of the Centre's report on the definition and delineation of the Aravalli hill range.

According to the Environment Ministry's press note on Tuesday, the committee has invited representations, suggestions and inputs from the states of the NCT and various stakeholders, including environmentalists, mining lease holders and local communities, whose livelihoods and wellbeing may be intrinsically linked to the region's biodiversity.

It added that submissions, supported "to the extent possible" by documentary evidence or verifiable material, must be submitted via an email or an official Google form within 21 days of the notice.