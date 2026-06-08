ETV Bharat / bharat

SC: Consensual Adult Relationship Not Proof Of 'Bad Character'

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that a consensual physical relationship between two unmarried adults cannot, by itself, be construed as evidence of poor character or moral misconduct.

The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising Justices Manoj Misra and Manmohan on May 21. The apex court made the observation while directing the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board to appoint a candidate whose selection as a constable was cancelled following a criminal case arising from a failed romantic relationship. "Physical relationship between two consenting unmarried adults cannot and should not by itself be a ground to draw an adverse impression about the character of the person in that relationship," said the bench.

It added that no law prohibits two consenting unmarried adults from having a relationship of their choice. "Further, where such a relationship spans a considerable period, say a few years, time and again this court has quashed criminal proceedings initiated by one party against the other on a complaint that the victim was lured into physical relationship by a false promise of marriage, because in such a case there would be a presumption that such relationship is based on a valid consent," said the bench.

The bench allowed the candidate's appeal and restored a Telangana High Court single judge's order directing reconsideration of his appointment as a Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Police Constable.

"In the instant case, the appellant and the victim were neighbours and in a relationship for about four years. Not every relationship culminates in marriage. Therefore, merely because the relationship did not culminate in marriage is no ground to believe that one party has cheated the other," it said.

The bench said if it were a case of use of force or extension of threat to force a compromise, the respondent would have been justified in taking a call on the suitability of the appellant for appointment in a disciplined force. The bench then asked whether indictment alone in a police report, based on allegations that have been withdrawn or not pressed, can form the basis for an adverse opinion about the character of the person indicted.

"In criminal jurisprudence, it is well settled that unless the charge is proved in a court of law there shall be a presumption of innocence," it said. The bench said no doubt, where commission of the offence is proved but the accused is let off for some technical reason or is given the benefit of doubt, the employer may, based on the material available on record, conclude that person who had got the benefit of doubt or technical latch is not suitable for appointment.