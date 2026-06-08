SC: Consensual Adult Relationship Not Proof Of 'Bad Character'
The top court allowed the candidate's appeal and restored Telangana HC single judge's order directing reconsideration of his appointment as Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Police Constable.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : June 8, 2026 at 8:05 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that a consensual physical relationship between two unmarried adults cannot, by itself, be construed as evidence of poor character or moral misconduct.
The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising Justices Manoj Misra and Manmohan on May 21. The apex court made the observation while directing the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board to appoint a candidate whose selection as a constable was cancelled following a criminal case arising from a failed romantic relationship. "Physical relationship between two consenting unmarried adults cannot and should not by itself be a ground to draw an adverse impression about the character of the person in that relationship," said the bench.
It added that no law prohibits two consenting unmarried adults from having a relationship of their choice. "Further, where such a relationship spans a considerable period, say a few years, time and again this court has quashed criminal proceedings initiated by one party against the other on a complaint that the victim was lured into physical relationship by a false promise of marriage, because in such a case there would be a presumption that such relationship is based on a valid consent," said the bench.
The bench allowed the candidate's appeal and restored a Telangana High Court single judge's order directing reconsideration of his appointment as a Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Police Constable.
"In the instant case, the appellant and the victim were neighbours and in a relationship for about four years. Not every relationship culminates in marriage. Therefore, merely because the relationship did not culminate in marriage is no ground to believe that one party has cheated the other," it said.
The bench said if it were a case of use of force or extension of threat to force a compromise, the respondent would have been justified in taking a call on the suitability of the appellant for appointment in a disciplined force. The bench then asked whether indictment alone in a police report, based on allegations that have been withdrawn or not pressed, can form the basis for an adverse opinion about the character of the person indicted.
"In criminal jurisprudence, it is well settled that unless the charge is proved in a court of law there shall be a presumption of innocence," it said. The bench said no doubt, where commission of the offence is proved but the accused is let off for some technical reason or is given the benefit of doubt, the employer may, based on the material available on record, conclude that person who had got the benefit of doubt or technical latch is not suitable for appointment.
The bench said in the instant case, the alleged offence was cheating. It said one ingredient of the offence of cheating is false representation/deception. Whether the prosecutrix was deceived into entering the relationship is something only she could have disclosed, the bench added.
"The public at large cannot tell whether she was deceived by the appellant. In such circumstances, when the prosecutrix chose not to pursue and had led no evidence, rather had expressed her consent to compound the case, there was no occasion for the respondents to read between the lines and draw an adverse inference regarding the character of the appellant," said the bench.
The recruitment board had cancelled the candidate's appointment, citing a 2014 criminal case in which he was accused of rape on the promise of marriage. The board argued that the case reflected moral turpitude and rendered him unsuitable for service in the police force.
The case originated from a relationship between the appellant and his neighbour, with whom he was involved for nearly four years. The matter was settled before a Lok Adalat in 2015 after both parties reached a compromise, and no charge under Section 376 of the IPC was ultimately pressed.
The bench observed that the recruitment authorities had wrongly inferred moral turpitude from the circumstances of the case. The bench directed that the candidate's appointment be processed in accordance with law.
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